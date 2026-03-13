Andhra Pradesh's Financial Boost to Farmers: Naidu Fulfills Poll Promise
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu disbursed over Rs 2,500 crore to nearly 47 lakh farmers under the Annadata Sukhibahva-PM Kishan scheme. Each farmer received Rs 6,000 in the third tranche, fulfilling a promise of Rs 20,000 per annum financial aid made during the 2024 polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has distributed over Rs 2,500 crore to 47 lakh farmers, part of the Annadata Sukhibahva-PM Kishan welfare program.
This distribution is the third tranche of aid, where each farmer receives Rs 6,000, aligning with the state's election commitments from 2024.
The state itself contributed Rs 1,874 crore of the total amount, ensuring that a total annual sum of Rs 20,000 is provided to the farmers, as was pledged previously.
(With inputs from agencies.)