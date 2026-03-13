Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Financial Boost to Farmers: Naidu Fulfills Poll Promise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu disbursed over Rs 2,500 crore to nearly 47 lakh farmers under the Annadata Sukhibahva-PM Kishan scheme. Each farmer received Rs 6,000 in the third tranche, fulfilling a promise of Rs 20,000 per annum financial aid made during the 2024 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Financial Boost to Farmers: Naidu Fulfills Poll Promise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has distributed over Rs 2,500 crore to 47 lakh farmers, part of the Annadata Sukhibahva-PM Kishan welfare program.

This distribution is the third tranche of aid, where each farmer receives Rs 6,000, aligning with the state's election commitments from 2024.

The state itself contributed Rs 1,874 crore of the total amount, ensuring that a total annual sum of Rs 20,000 is provided to the farmers, as was pledged previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026