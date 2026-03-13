Andhra Pradesh's Financial Boost to Farmers: Naidu Fulfills Poll Promise

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has distributed over Rs 2,500 crore to 47 lakh farmers, part of the Annadata Sukhibahva-PM Kishan welfare program.

This distribution is the third tranche of aid, where each farmer receives Rs 6,000, aligning with the state's election commitments from 2024.

The state itself contributed Rs 1,874 crore of the total amount, ensuring that a total annual sum of Rs 20,000 is provided to the farmers, as was pledged previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)