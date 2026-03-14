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Crisis in the West: Power Struggles and Tragic Losses

The Western Region is witnessing significant challenges as the Madhya Pradesh hospitality sector faces a potential shutdown due to limited LPG supply, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar industries demand reduced power tariffs, and tragic incidents include a train accident and a suicide case involving an AIIMS intern in Rajkot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:01 IST
Crisis in the West: Power Struggles and Tragic Losses
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The Western Region is grappling with a crisis as multiple sectors face pressing issues. The Confederation of All India Traders in Madhya Pradesh has called for an urgent resumption of limited LPG supply to avert a shutdown in Bhopal's hospitality industry.

In response to increasing production costs exacerbated by the crisis in West Asia, industrial groups in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are advocating for a Rs 5 reduction in electricity tariffs.

Tragic incidents also mar the region's landscape, with three men fatally struck by a train in Palghar and an AIIMS intern in Rajkot ending his life amid claims of assault by classmates. Additionally, the Gujarat assembly revealed alarming data on child malnutrition in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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