TMP Supremo Alleges Conspiracy Ahead of TTAADC Elections

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has accused political adversaries of plotting a conspiracy to dismantle his party ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

Debbarma's urgent allegations surfaced amid swirling rumors that some TMP legislators, potentially including a minister, are contemplating a switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the upcoming elections. Despite Chief Minister Manik Saha dismissing these reports as unfounded, Debbarma remains vigilant.

The TMP, armed with 13 legislators in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, stands united, ready to oppose the BJP in all seats, urging unity among indigenous communities to avoid internal conflict during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)