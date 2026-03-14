Left Menu

TMP Supremo Alleges Conspiracy Ahead of TTAADC Elections

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party, claims a conspiracy exists to break his party before the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections. Debbarma emphasized unity among indigenous people and announced the party's preparedness to contest all seats against the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:34 IST
TMP Supremo Alleges Conspiracy Ahead of TTAADC Elections
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma
  • Country:
  • India

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has accused political adversaries of plotting a conspiracy to dismantle his party ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

Debbarma's urgent allegations surfaced amid swirling rumors that some TMP legislators, potentially including a minister, are contemplating a switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the upcoming elections. Despite Chief Minister Manik Saha dismissing these reports as unfounded, Debbarma remains vigilant.

The TMP, armed with 13 legislators in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, stands united, ready to oppose the BJP in all seats, urging unity among indigenous communities to avoid internal conflict during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026