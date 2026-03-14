Delhi Khel Mahakumbh: Nurturing Future Sports Stars in the Capital
The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is an initiative to enhance the sports ecosystem in Delhi, providing a platform for young athletes to compete and prepare for higher-level competitions. With over 23,000 participants, the event concluded with finals in various sports, inspiring youth to engage in sports at national and international levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's sports landscape received a significant boost with the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, an initiative aimed at nurturing young athletic talent. It serves as a preparatory platform for higher-level competitions.
Speaking at the event's volleyball finals, Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the importance of youth participation in sports, alongside Additional Director Nitin Jindal.
Spanning multiple sports, the initiative saw over 23,000 participants. The finals highlighted competitions in volleyball and football, with clubs like LPN and JDMC clinching titles, as the event reached its concluding stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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