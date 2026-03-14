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Tragedy on ITO Flyover: Fatal Collision Sparks Probe

A tragic accident on Delhi's ITO flyover resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man, with two others injured. The scooter, struck by a truck, dragged for several meters. Police have initiated a probe to find the offender using CCTV and toll records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:23 IST
Tragedy on ITO Flyover: Fatal Collision Sparks Probe
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A 20-year-old man lost his life, and two individuals were injured after a collision on the ITO flyover in central Delhi, police reported on Saturday. The incident took place around 1.30 am on the night of March 11-12.

Returning home from a night out, the trio was struck by an alleged truck. Karan, 20, from Faridabad, was declared dead at Lok Nayak Hospital. Two others, Yash Kapoor, also 20, and Sandeep Bhatia, 44, are hospitalized and in recovery. It was confirmed they were without helmets during the incident.

A case has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have identified the vehicle involved through CCTV footage and toll records as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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