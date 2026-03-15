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Yogi Adityanath's Saharanpur Development Drive: A Cultural Renaissance

Yogi Adityanath reviewed development in Saharanpur and offered prayers at Shakumbhari Devi temple, focusing on tourism projects, fair preparations, and security measures. He emphasized timelines, quality, and safety, while promoting cleanliness and public welfare through government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:01 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Saharanpur Development Drive: A Cultural Renaissance
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, conducted a comprehensive review of development efforts in Saharanpur on Saturday. His visit included prayers at the significant Shakumbhari Devi temple, a gesture aimed at public welfare. The visit underscores his administration's commitment to both cultural heritage and developmental initiatives.

According to official sources, Adityanath inspected the ongoing tourism development project at the temple complex. Key facilities include a souvenir shop, a toilet block, a tourist facilitation centre, and a multi-level parking facility. The Chief Minister emphasized adherence to construction timelines and quality standards. A directive was issued to complete projects by the Sharadiya Navratri, and efforts are underway to finalize the elevated road between Bhuradev and Shakumbhari Devi temples promptly.

In preparation for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri fair starting March 19, Adityanath demanded rigorous security measures. He called for CCTV coverage, active anti-Romeo squads, polite personnel conduct, and a plastic-free environment. He also stressed efficient crowd management and hygiene, ensuring the provision of clean facilities and the fair pricing of services. The event will serve as a platform to promote government welfare schemes through diverse media channels and practical engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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