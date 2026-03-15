Students Demand Swift Action on LPG Shortage at SPPU

Students from Savitribai Phule Pune University staged a protest to address the alleged LPG shortage that has disrupted mess services in their hostels. Organized by the Students' Federation of India, the protest demanded immediate attention to the issue, which students claim is causing inadequate food provisions.

Protesters argue that the university has not adequately responded to the pressing needs of students, leaving many without access to essential meal services. The demonstration was held at the university campus, seeking a swift resolution from the university administration.

As students continue to face challenges due to limited facilities, calls for urgent action are growing, with the protest highlighting the urgency of the students' plight amidst the ongoing shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)