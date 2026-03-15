Students Demand Swift Action on LPG Shortage at SPPU
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) students protested against the reported LPG shortage impacting hostel mess services. Organized by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the protest highlighted students' grievances over inadequate food facilities. They called for expedited measures as university authorities have not yet provided solutions.
- Country:
- India
Students from Savitribai Phule Pune University staged a protest to address the alleged LPG shortage that has disrupted mess services in their hostels. Organized by the Students' Federation of India, the protest demanded immediate attention to the issue, which students claim is causing inadequate food provisions.
Protesters argue that the university has not adequately responded to the pressing needs of students, leaving many without access to essential meal services. The demonstration was held at the university campus, seeking a swift resolution from the university administration.
As students continue to face challenges due to limited facilities, calls for urgent action are growing, with the protest highlighting the urgency of the students' plight amidst the ongoing shortage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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