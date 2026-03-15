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Tragic Highway Collision Claims Two Lives

A devastating accident on a national highway resulted in the deaths of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, with another man seriously injured. The incident involved a truck colliding with a motorcycle. Authorities are conducting further investigations while the injured man receives medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:00 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Two Lives
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  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on a national highway, claiming the lives of a woman and her young daughter after a truck collided with their motorcycle, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Lalganj police station, with the motorcycle carrying three people at the time of impact. The mother, Rita, 36, and her daughter, Soumya, 12, died instantly, while the motorcyclist, Manoj, was rushed to a medical college hospital with severe injuries.

After the collision, the truck veered uncontrollably, breaking through a flyover divider and became precariously wedged. Authorities used a crane to safely remove the vehicle. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, according to Station House Officer Abhay Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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