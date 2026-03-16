Maharashtra's Crackdown on LPG Irregularities Amid West Asia Crisis

On Monday, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed the arrest of 18 individuals and the registration of 23 cases as part of the state's crackdown on LPG irregularities. The effort comes amidst a purported shortage of LPG attributed to ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Bhujbal outlined measures taken by the government to control prices during the crisis, highlighting the formation of district-level committees led by collectors and police superintendents, which conducted over 2,000 raids and seized significant quantities of illegal goods.

Despite the crisis, Bhujbal reassured the legislative council that there is no actual shortage of LPG, having coordinated with key oil companies to ramp up production. Additionally, he emphasized prioritizing LPG distribution to households, hospitals, and essential services to prevent disruption, while urging the public not to panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)