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Israel's Diplomatic Appeal Amidst West Asia Conflict

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar stated Israel is prepared to cease hostilities if Iran alters its stance amidst the West Asia conflict. Despite military actions degrading Iran's capabilities, Israel remains open to diplomacy, having consulted with the US and regional partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:17 IST
Israel's Diplomatic Appeal Amidst West Asia Conflict
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In the ongoing West Asia conflict, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, declared that Israel is ready to halt hostilities if Iran changes its approach. Israel has engaged in consultations through diplomatic channels, including discussions with the US and regional partners.

As the conflict reached its 17th day, Azar downplayed the possibility of a full-scale ground invasion and emphasized Israel's success in diminishing Iran's launching capabilities. The ambassador mentioned ongoing efforts to target remaining Iranian military assets while controlling the skies.

The conflict, initiated by US-Israel airstrikes, prompted Iranian retaliation impacting global aviation and oil markets. Israel hopes for diplomatic resolutions and remains aligned with the US in military operations, claiming to have substantially impaired Iran's military machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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