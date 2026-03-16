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Highway Chaos: Overturned LPG Tanker Sparks Panic

An LPG tanker overturned on NH-66 near Katapady, causing panic over a potential gas leak and explosion. Emergency services quickly implemented safety measures to prevent a mishap. Traffic was temporarily disrupted, and authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:44 IST
Highway Chaos: Overturned LPG Tanker Sparks Panic
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  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, an LPG tanker overturned on the national highway near Katapady, triggering alarm among motorists and residents. The tanker, transporting liquefied petroleum gas, was en route from Mangaluru to Udupi when it lost control near a highway diversion.

Eyewitnesses report that the vehicle collapsed onto the roadside, leading to fears of a gas leak and imminent explosion. Firefighters and emergency crews arrived promptly, employing safety protocols such as spraying water and checking for leaks. This swift response aimed to avert any potential dangers amidst the chaos.

The incident temporarily disrupted traffic on the busy NH-66, with vehicles rerouted until control was re-established. Officials ensured no casualties occurred and managed the safe transfer of gas from the tanker. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the accident's precise cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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