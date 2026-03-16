Pope Leo Meets Journalist Amidst Opus Dei Allegations

Pope Leo's unusual audience with investigative journalist Gareth Gore on Monday has stirred significant attention following allegations of criminal conduct by Opus Dei, a prominent Catholic group. Gore, who authored a 2024 book on the organization, presented his findings to the pope, prompting calls for an official probe.

The Vatican press office confirmed the meeting, highlighting the pope's intent to hear the allegations directly. While daily meetings between the pope and various individuals are not uncommon, a one-on-one with a journalist remains rare. Gore's discussion with Pope Leo marks a notable moment in the overarching narrative of alleged misconduct by Opus Dei.

Opus Dei, known for its deep-seated ties with the Vatican, has been under scrutiny following Gore's claims of both emotional and financial manipulation within its ranks. The organization, boasting a global membership of 85,000, firmly rejects these claims, condemning Gore's work as misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)