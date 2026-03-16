Unity in Labour: Empowering the Unorganised Workforce

In an effort to spotlight the rights and social security of workers in the unorganised sector, the Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) organized a significant conference on 14 March 2026 at Lalmati Resort, Bishnupur, Bankura. The event drew participants from various districts, comprising Mallgodam workers and others from unorganised sectors.

The conference was noteworthy for the presence of Priyank Kanoongo, a distinguished member of the National Human Rights Commission, who stressed the necessity of ensuring human rights and dignified working conditions. Alongside Kanoongo were several prominent BRMGSU officials who highlighted ongoing initiatives and objectives aimed at supporting unorganised labour.

Notable discussions included the completion of a national survey covering Mallgodam workers in nearly 200 goods sheds nationwide. The data collected has been submitted to the government with the expectation of securing administrative measures that will lead to the provision of identity cards and fixed wages for these workers. The conference concluded with a resounding call for strengthened unity and awareness among unorganised workers nationwide.