Security Concerns Disrupt Emirates Flights to Dubai
Two Emirates flights from India to Dubai were forced to return due to security concerns at the destination. Flight operations have been affected, with one departing from Kochi and another from Thiruvananthapuram. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has resulted in numerous flight cancellations and reschedulings.
- Country:
- India
Flight operations to Dubai experienced disruptions as two Emirates flights were forced to return to Indian airports following security alerts at Dubai International Airport on Monday.
Flight EK533, which took off from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 4.30 am carrying 325 passengers, was ordered to return due to a sudden closure of the Dubai airport. The flight safely landed back at CIAL at 8.30 am, and all passengers disembarked. Another Emirates flight scheduled for Dubai was cancelled, with both flights rescheduled for Tuesday.
Similarly, an Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram returned midway to its departure point after a similar incident occurred. This flight, departing at 4.40 am with 353 passengers and 19 crew members, returned four hours later. The West Asian conflict has caused widespread disruptions, leading to multiple flight cancellations and schedule changes in recent weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Emirates
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- Dubai
- security
- West Asia
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- cancellations
- Thiruvananthapuram
- return
- airport
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