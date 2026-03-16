LPG Crisis in India: Political Clash & Supply Chain Challenges Amid West Asia Conflict

A political clash erupted in the Indian Parliament on Monday over the ongoing LPG crisis, influenced by the West Asia conflict. Authorities across multiple states are taking measures to combat hoarding and black marketing, amid claims of supply disruptions affecting vulnerable populations and commercial users.

The West Asia crisis has raised alarms about India's dependency on imports, as more than half of India's LPG, crude oil, and natural gas supplies are sourced from this region. This geopolitical tension has affected domestic markets, sparking debates between opposition and ruling parties.

Countermeasures, including raids to seize illegal LPG stocks and incentives to shift to piped gas, are being utilized by state governments and firms to manage the crisis. The Indian government assures citizens of stock availability, yet concerns persist at the consumer level.

(With inputs from agencies.)