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Speciality Medicines Limited Sets Sights on Growth with IPO Launch

Speciality Medicines Limited plans to open its IPO on March 20, 2026, aiming to raise ₹29.14 Crore. The proceeds will be used for R&D, international product registration, and marketing efforts. This milestone is set to aid the company's growth in India's specialty pharmaceutical market and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:18 IST
Speciality Medicines Limited Sets Sights on Growth with IPO Launch
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Mumbai, India – Speciality Medicines Limited, engaged in marketing and distributing specialty pharmaceuticals, will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on March 20, 2026, to raise ₹29.14 Crore. The shares will list on the BSE SME platform with an issue size of 23,50,000 equity shares, priced between ₹117 and ₹124 each.

The capital raised from the IPO will fund a new Research and Development center, international product registration, and marketing activities. Chairman Parth Goyani emphasizes the company's goal to expand its product portfolio and global market presence, targeting critical therapeutic areas like oncology and neurology.

Brijesh Parekh from Unistone Capital, the Book Running Lead Manager, highlights the company's robust distribution network and expanding international presence. The IPO proceeds will increase Speciality Medicines Limited's capacity for sustainable growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

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