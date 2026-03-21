Speciality Medicines Limited Sets Sights on Growth with IPO Launch

Mumbai, India – Speciality Medicines Limited, engaged in marketing and distributing specialty pharmaceuticals, will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on March 20, 2026, to raise ₹29.14 Crore. The shares will list on the BSE SME platform with an issue size of 23,50,000 equity shares, priced between ₹117 and ₹124 each.

The capital raised from the IPO will fund a new Research and Development center, international product registration, and marketing activities. Chairman Parth Goyani emphasizes the company's goal to expand its product portfolio and global market presence, targeting critical therapeutic areas like oncology and neurology.

Brijesh Parekh from Unistone Capital, the Book Running Lead Manager, highlights the company's robust distribution network and expanding international presence. The IPO proceeds will increase Speciality Medicines Limited's capacity for sustainable growth in the pharmaceutical industry.