Ground Collision Incident at La Guardia Airport Involving Air Canada Express Plane
An Air Canada Express plane from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York's La Guardia Airport. The incident prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop. Unverified footage shows potential damage to the plane. The FAA is investigating and has not provided further details.
An Air Canada Express aircraft collided with a ground vehicle after landing at New York's La Guardia Airport, reports FlightRadar24. This incident led the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose a temporary halt on flights until 0530 GMT.
The FAA's halt at La Guardia was due to an unspecified emergency, with a likelihood of an extension in the stoppage period. Separate FAA notifications indicated potential airport closure until 1800 GMT. Unverified social media images depicted damages to the plane's nose, yet Reuters hasn't verified these visuals.
Both Air Canada and New York's Fire Department have refrained from immediate commentary on the situation. The FAA's investigation remains ongoing, with no further specifics disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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