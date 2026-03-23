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Intensified Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, major Dravidian parties quicken their seat-sharing negotiations. The DMK and its allies, along with the NDA led by AIADMK, are finalizing talks. BJP in-charge Piyush Goyal stresses a unified approach, ensuring strong coalition cooperation ahead of the nomination deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:56 IST
Intensified Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
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With just a week left for filing nominations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated for April 23, political parties have sped up their seat-sharing discussions with allies.

Piyush Goyal, Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge, arrived on Monday to expedite seat-sharing negotiations among NDA constituencies, with the coalition led by AIADMK in the state. Meanwhile, the ruling DMK is navigating discussions with CPI(M), DMDK, and others within its Secular Progressive Alliance. A previously proposed allotment of five seats to CPI(M) hit snags, and the party seeks six, matching their 2021 allocation.

Thus far, DMK has granted the Congress 28 seats, VCK seven, CPI five, and MDMK four, with smaller allies receiving two seats each. Goyal emphasized a familial approach, confident of harmonious alliance operations led by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and others in the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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