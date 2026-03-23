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Collision Chaos: Plane Meets Fire Truck

An Air Canada Express jet with 76 people collided with a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia airport, causing injuries and closing the airport temporarily. The incident involved a CRJ-900 coming from Montreal, and several flights were diverted or returned to origin. The accident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:31 IST
Collision Chaos: Plane Meets Fire Truck
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An unexpected collision between an Air Canada Express regional jet and a fire truck at LaGuardia airport led to its temporary closure late Sunday. The incident left four people injured, including the plane's pilot and copilot, and forced the diversion of 18 flights, according to authorities and flight tracking data.

The aircraft, a CRJ-900, was landing from Montreal and struck a firefighting vehicle on Runway 4 at around 11:37 p.m. ET, traveling at 24 miles per hour. The fire truck was being operated by police officers responding to another incident. The injuries reported include broken limbs, and all victims are in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that LaGuardia would reopen by 2 p.m. on Monday. Meanwhile, Jazz, operating the flight on behalf of Air Canada, confirmed the aircraft held 72 passengers and four crew members. The event has prompted investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board, but no immediate comments were provided by authorities.

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