“Climate in Emergency”: WMO Warns Earth Is at Its Most Imbalanced State in Recorded History

The Earth’s climate system has entered an unprecedented state of imbalance, driven by record greenhouse gas concentrations that are accelerating warming across the atmosphere, oceans, and cryosphere, according to the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) State of the Global Climate 2025 report.

The findings paint a stark picture: every major climate indicator is worsening, with scientists warning that the consequences will persist for hundreds to thousands of years.

“The State of the Global Climate is in a state of emergency. Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. “When history repeats itself eleven times, it is no longer a coincidence. It is a call to act.”

11 Consecutive Years of Record Heat

The report confirms that 2015–2025 are the 11 hottest years ever recorded, underscoring the relentless pace of global warming.

2025 ranked as the second or third hottest year on record

Global temperatures reached approximately 1.43°C above pre-industrial levels (1850–1900)

2024 remains the hottest year, at around 1.55°C above pre-industrial levels

This sustained warming trend is no longer driven by short-term climate cycles alone, but by long-term greenhouse gas accumulation.

Earth’s Energy Imbalance Reaches Record High

For the first time, the report identifies Earth’s energy imbalance as a central climate indicator.

Under natural conditions, energy entering Earth from the sun is balanced by energy radiating back into space. Today, that balance is broken.

Greenhouse gases are at their highest levels in at least 800,000 years

The imbalance has been rising since 1960 and peaked in 2025

“Human activities are increasingly disrupting the natural equilibrium,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “We will live with these consequences for centuries.”

Oceans Absorbing the Planet’s Excess Heat

The world’s oceans are acting as a massive heat sink—but at a cost.

Oceans absorb over 90% of excess heat

Over the past two decades, they have absorbed energy equal to 18 times annual human energy use each year

Ocean heat content reached a new record high in 2025

The rate of warming has more than doubled since 2005

Nearly 90% of the ocean surface experienced marine heatwaves in 2025, threatening marine ecosystems, fisheries, and biodiversity.

Ice Loss Accelerates Across the Globe

The cryosphere continues to shrink rapidly:

Arctic sea ice : lowest or second lowest extent on record

Antarctic sea ice : third lowest on record

Glacier loss : among the five worst years recorded, with severe losses in Iceland and North America

Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets: ongoing mass loss

Melting ice contributes to accelerating sea-level rise, which is already:

11 cm higher than 1993 levels

Increasing faster than in previous decades

Scientists warn that ocean warming and sea-level rise are irreversible for centuries to millennia.

Extreme Weather Intensifies Global Impacts

The report highlights a surge in extreme weather events in 2025, including:

Heatwaves

Flooding and heavy rainfall

Droughts

Tropical cyclones and storms

Wildfires

These events caused:

Thousands of deaths

Millions of people affected

Billions of dollars in economic losses

Beyond immediate damage, extreme weather is triggering cascading global risks, including food insecurity, displacement, and economic instability.

Climate Change Now a Health Crisis

The report underscores growing links between climate change and public health:

Dengue fever is now the world’s fastest-growing mosquito-borne disease, with half the global population at risk

Heat stress affects 1.2 billion workers globally , especially in agriculture and construction

Climate shifts are altering disease patterns and increasing health vulnerabilities

Despite these risks, only about half of countries have heat early warning systems tailored to health needs.

Experts stress the need to integrate climate data with health systems to move from reactive to preventive responses.

Carbon Levels at Multi-Million-Year Highs

Greenhouse gas concentrations continue to surge:

CO₂ levels in 2024 were the highest in 2 million years

Methane and nitrous oxide reached levels not seen in 800,000 years

The increase in CO₂ was the largest annual rise since measurements began in 1957

This surge is driven by ongoing fossil fuel emissions and weakening natural carbon sinks.

Ocean Acidification Threatens Food Systems

The ocean is absorbing around 29% of human CO₂ emissions, leading to increasing acidification.

Ocean pH has declined steadily over the past 41 years

Current levels are unprecedented in at least 26,000 years

This threatens:

Marine biodiversity

Fisheries and aquaculture

Global food security

Climate Change Driving Displacement and Instability

The report links climate impacts to broader global challenges:

Increased climate-driven displacement , especially in fragile regions

Rising food insecurity due to agricultural disruptions

Spread of pests and diseases affecting crops and livestock

“These cascading impacts severely limit the ability of vulnerable communities to recover and adapt,” the report notes.

“Delay Is Deadly”: A Global Call to Action

UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a stark warning on the link between fossil fuels, climate change, and global stability:

“Our addiction to fossil fuels is destabilizing both the climate and global security. Climate chaos is accelerating—and delay is deadly.”

From Observation to Protection

Released on World Meteorological Day (23 March) under the theme “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow,” the report emphasizes the critical role of science and monitoring in guiding policy.

“WMO’s report is about informing decisions,” said Celeste Saulo.“When we observe today, we don’t just predict the weather—we protect tomorrow’s people and planet.”

A Narrowing Window for Action

The findings reinforce a sobering reality: while some climate impacts are now irreversible, the scale of future damage still depends on decisions made today.

With every indicator flashing red, scientists and policymakers agree on one point—the window for meaningful climate action is rapidly closing.