Stablecoins Shake Global Payments as Markets Signal Major Industry Disruption

The future of money may not arrive overnight, but financial markets are already signaling a shift. A new working paper from the International Monetary Fund’s Research Department argues that stablecoins are emerging as a serious force in global payments. Authored by IMF economists Alexander Copestake, Cage Englander, Maria Soledad Martinez Peria, and Germán Villegas-Bauer, the study suggests that investors increasingly expect stablecoins to reshape how money moves, challenging traditional payment companies.

For years, cryptocurrencies struggled to gain traction as everyday payment tools. Bitcoin remained volatile and largely speculative. Stablecoins, however, are different. Designed to maintain a steady value, often linked to the U.S. dollar, they promise faster, cheaper, and more reliable transactions. This has revived hopes that digital assets could finally compete with conventional payment systems.

Reading the Signals from Financial Markets

Instead of relying on blockchain data, which can be difficult to interpret, the researchers turned to financial markets. Their idea is simple. If stablecoins are expected to disrupt payments, investors should anticipate lower profits for existing payment firms. That expectation should show up in stock prices.

To test this, the study focuses on a key event: the passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States in July 2025. This law created the first clear federal framework for stablecoins, requiring full reserve backing and regular disclosures. It also reduced uncertainty around how these digital assets would be regulated, making them more credible in the eyes of investors.

When the law was passed, something important happened. Shares of traditional payment companies dropped compared to other financial firms. This reaction suggests that markets believe stablecoins will increase competition and put pressure on existing business models.

A 300 Billion Market Shock

The immediate market reaction was significant, but it did not capture the full story. Investors had already expected the law to pass, meaning some of the impact was priced in beforehand. By adjusting for this, the researchers estimate a much larger effect.

According to their analysis, the passage of the GENIUS Act led to an overall decline of about 18 percent in the value of incumbent payment firms. In dollar terms, that amounts to roughly $300 billion wiped from the sector’s market value.

This is a major signal. It shows that investors believe stablecoins could meaningfully change how payments work, making them cheaper and more competitive. It also suggests that the payments industry may be entering a period of transformation.

Winners, Losers, and Who Is at Risk

Not all companies are affected in the same way. The study finds that firms focused on cross-border payments are the most vulnerable. International money transfers are often slow and expensive, involving multiple intermediaries. Stablecoins, which can move money almost instantly across borders, directly challenge this model.

On the other hand, companies with strong network effects appear more protected. Large card networks and digital platforms benefit from having millions of users and merchants already connected. This makes it harder for new technologies to replace them quickly.

There is also a third group that seems to be adapting well. Firms that had already embraced crypto technologies, such as offering stablecoin services or blockchain-based products, did not experience the same level of decline. Investors seem to view them as better prepared for the future rather than threatened by it.

A Turning Point for the Payments Industry

To understand the scale of the shift, the researchers compared this event with other major changes in the payments industry. The impact of stablecoin regulation appears larger than several recent policy changes aimed at increasing competition. This suggests that stablecoins are not just another innovation, but a structural change.

The industry’s response supports this view. After the law was passed, payment companies began paying more attention to stablecoins. Mentions of these digital assets increased in earnings calls, and more firms started exploring how to integrate them into their services.

The IMF study does not claim that stablecoins will replace traditional payment systems overnight. There are still challenges around regulation, trust, and adoption. But the direction is clear. Financial markets are already pricing in a future where stablecoins play a bigger role.

For consumers and businesses, this could mean faster and cheaper payments, especially across borders. For traditional payment firms, it means adapting to a rapidly changing landscape. The race for the future of payments is underway, and stablecoins are now firmly in the competition.