Left Menu

Assam Congress Leader Criticizes BJP's Leadership Dynamics

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi criticizes the BJP's handling of the Chief Minister's role, accusing the party of disrespecting the position and engaging in 'musical chairs' with leadership. As the Assam Assembly elections approach, Gogoi aims for a Congress-led government, pledging change after a decade of BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:25 IST
Assam Congress Leader Criticizes BJP's Leadership Dynamics
Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s governance approach, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi recently accused the party of failing to respect the Chief Minister's position. He pointed out how former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was sidelined despite his electoral success, suggesting a pattern of leadership instability within the BJP.

During an interview with ANI, Gogoi claimed that the BJP's leadership decisions resemble a game of 'musical chairs,' with the Chief Minister's role treated as a mere pawn controlled remotely from Delhi. He emphasized that his primary focus is to ensure the formation of a Congress-led government in Assam, committed to alleviating the fear instilled by a decade of BJP rule.

As the state gears up for the Assembly elections, the political landscape is set for a showdown between the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress. Hopeful of ending the BJP's decade-long governance, Gogoi underlined the general public's enthusiasm for change, envisioning a rejuvenated Assam. The Congress has put forward 101 candidates, determined to contest the BJP's stronghold.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026