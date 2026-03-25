Assam Congress Leader Criticizes BJP's Leadership Dynamics

In a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s governance approach, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi recently accused the party of failing to respect the Chief Minister's position. He pointed out how former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was sidelined despite his electoral success, suggesting a pattern of leadership instability within the BJP.

During an interview with ANI, Gogoi claimed that the BJP's leadership decisions resemble a game of 'musical chairs,' with the Chief Minister's role treated as a mere pawn controlled remotely from Delhi. He emphasized that his primary focus is to ensure the formation of a Congress-led government in Assam, committed to alleviating the fear instilled by a decade of BJP rule.

As the state gears up for the Assembly elections, the political landscape is set for a showdown between the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress. Hopeful of ending the BJP's decade-long governance, Gogoi underlined the general public's enthusiasm for change, envisioning a rejuvenated Assam. The Congress has put forward 101 candidates, determined to contest the BJP's stronghold.