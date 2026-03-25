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Iran Taunts U.S. Over Self-Negotiation Claims

Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari mocked the U.S., claiming it is negotiating with itself after President Trump said Iran wants to end the Middle East war. A 15-point plan from Washington was sent to Tehran, but Iran questions U.S. acknowledgement of regional stability secured by Iranian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:26 IST
Iran Taunts U.S. Over Self-Negotiation Claims
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In a bold statement, Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari accused the United States of negotiating with itself. This comment came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Tehran's interest in ending the protracted conflict in the Middle East.

Reports indicated that Washington had sent a 15-point plan to Tehran aiming to resolve the ongoing tensions. An anonymous source informed Reuters about this diplomatic effort on Tuesday.

Zolfaqari challenged the U.S. leadership, sarcastically questioning their internal deliberations. He further stated that American economic interests would not resume without recognizing Iran's role in maintaining regional stability.

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