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AIMIM and AJUP Alliance Aims to Shake Up West Bengal Politics

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced an alliance with Humayun Kabir's AJUP to challenge the status quo in West Bengal. Criticizing the TMC's handling of Muslim issues, Owaisi aims to empower weaker sections and minorities. The coalition plans to contest 182 seats, potentially influencing government formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:25 IST
AIMIM and AJUP Alliance Aims to Shake Up West Bengal Politics
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AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the ruling TMC for neglecting Muslim issues in West Bengal, despite garnering their votes. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of facilitating the BJP's growth in the region.

In response, Owaisi announced a partnership with Humayun Kabir's AJUP, aiming to offer an alternative political force in the state. "Our alliance seeks to end the exploitation of weaker sections and boost the political role of Muslims," stated the Hyderabad MP during a press conference in Kolkata.

This coalition intends to contest 182 assembly seats in the upcoming polls. Owaisi hopes the partnership will empower neglected communities, while Kabir believes it could be pivotal, should the election yield a fractured mandate.

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