Middle Eastern Airspace Turmoil Disrupts Global Air Travel

Global air travel is experiencing significant disruptions following the conflict in Iran, which forced the shutdown of major Middle Eastern transit hubs, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. Thousands of passengers have been left stranded as airlines cancel flights and reroute schedules.

Multiple airlines have announced various flight cancellations. Greece's Aegean Airlines and Latvia's airBaltic have halted flights to key destinations, including Tel Aviv and Dubai. Meanwhile, prominent carriers like Air Canada, Air Europa, and Cathay Pacific are also adjusting their schedules amid regional airspace unpredictability.

Amid the turmoil, airlines are urging authorities to expedite the reopening of airports. Activities remain subdued as airlines like Emirates and Etihad Airways operate limited services while seeking optimal strategies for resuming flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)