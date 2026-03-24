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Middle Eastern Airspace Turmoil Disrupts Global Air Travel

Global air travel faces severe disruptions due to the war in Iran, leading to the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. Airlines worldwide have canceled numerous flights, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Efforts continue to reopen airports and resume operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:01 IST
Middle Eastern Airspace Turmoil Disrupts Global Air Travel
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Global air travel is experiencing significant disruptions following the conflict in Iran, which forced the shutdown of major Middle Eastern transit hubs, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. Thousands of passengers have been left stranded as airlines cancel flights and reroute schedules.

Multiple airlines have announced various flight cancellations. Greece's Aegean Airlines and Latvia's airBaltic have halted flights to key destinations, including Tel Aviv and Dubai. Meanwhile, prominent carriers like Air Canada, Air Europa, and Cathay Pacific are also adjusting their schedules amid regional airspace unpredictability.

Amid the turmoil, airlines are urging authorities to expedite the reopening of airports. Activities remain subdued as airlines like Emirates and Etihad Airways operate limited services while seeking optimal strategies for resuming flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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