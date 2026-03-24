USGS says a preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean, reports AP.
PTI | Neiafu | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:48 IST
USGS says a preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Tonga
- USGS
- magnitude
- south Pacific
- preliminary
- strike
- AP
- aftershocks
- seismic