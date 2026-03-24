Markets Surge Amid Volatile Global Backdrop and Strait of Hormuz Uncertainty

The domestic markets took a much-needed break from recent declines, opening on a strong note on Tuesday. Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex posted significant early gains, reflecting a short-term rebound amid ongoing volatility linked to the Strait of Hormuz geopolitical tensions.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, noted the persistent uncertainty affecting investor sentiment, with social media-driven volatility as global adversaries issue conflicting statements. Despite some positive movement in Asian markets, global cues remain mixed as oil prices creep upward and precious metals continue their downward trend.

Sectoral indices at the NSE saw robust buying, with all sectors in positive territory. Positive trends in other Asian markets and a strong close in US markets on Monday further underscore the complex interplay of global economic forces shaping investor actions amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)