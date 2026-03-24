Middle East Conflict Impacts UK Business: Economic Growth at Risk

The pace of British business growth has hit a six-month low, with manufacturers facing rapidly increasing input costs, marking the fastest rise since 1992, as highlighted by a recent survey. This comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, threatening the government's economic targets.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index, a leading indicator, reveals the strain British businesses face due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which is expected to exacerbate inflation and further impede growth. The composite index for March dipped to 51.0 from February's 53.7, a historical peak since August 2024.

The Middle East conflict has driven a stark rise in energy prices, consequently reducing business activity, as emphasized by expert Paul Dales. This situation poses a significant challenge to the Bank of England's monetary policy as companies grapple with weakened demand and persistent inflation pressures.