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Middle East Conflict Impacts UK Business: Economic Growth at Risk

British business activity sees a sharp slowdown due to the Middle East conflict, with input costs soaring at rates unseen since 1992. The resulting inflation and weakened growth present significant challenges to the government's economic agenda, as firms adjust to rising energy prices and uncertain geopolitical conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:16 IST
Middle East Conflict Impacts UK Business: Economic Growth at Risk
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The pace of British business growth has hit a six-month low, with manufacturers facing rapidly increasing input costs, marking the fastest rise since 1992, as highlighted by a recent survey. This comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, threatening the government's economic targets.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index, a leading indicator, reveals the strain British businesses face due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which is expected to exacerbate inflation and further impede growth. The composite index for March dipped to 51.0 from February's 53.7, a historical peak since August 2024.

The Middle East conflict has driven a stark rise in energy prices, consequently reducing business activity, as emphasized by expert Paul Dales. This situation poses a significant challenge to the Bank of England's monetary policy as companies grapple with weakened demand and persistent inflation pressures.

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