Pound Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions

The British pound experienced a decline against the dollar on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous day's gains, as ongoing tension in the Middle East impacts market stability and Britain's economy shows signs of strain. The pound decreased by 0.4% to $1.3405 after a 0.9% boost following President Trump's comments on productive talks with Iran.

Iran countered by denying any direct negotiations, labeling Trump's remarks as "fake news," which limited the pound's recovery. "Market sentiment remains tense as Iran quickly dismissed claims of negotiations," said Jens Nærvig Pedersen, an FX and rates strategist at Danske Bank.

British business activity posted the slowest growth in six months in March, indicating the war's effect on the economy. Price pressures grew, with input costs accelerating significantly. The Bank of England is prepared to address potential economic risks, heightening investor expectations for rate hikes to manage inflation threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)