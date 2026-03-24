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Global Tensions Surge: Modi and Trump Discuss Strait of Hormuz Amid Middle East Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discussed the Middle East conflict, emphasizing the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. The call followed U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. The crisis threatens global trade, with 40% of India's oil imports passing through the strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:40 IST
Global Tensions Surge: Modi and Trump Discuss Strait of Hormuz Amid Middle East Conflict
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a crucial phone conversation on Tuesday, focusing on the escalating tensions in the Middle East. A primary topic of discussion was the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, as underscored by posts from U.S. envoy to India, Sergio Gor, and Modi on X.

This landmark call marked the first communication between the two leaders since the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated assaults on Iran on February 28. Modi emphasized India's commitment to de-escalation and peace restoration, highlighting the vital role of the Strait of Hormuz in global commerce.

The ongoing conflict has severely impacted sectors such as air travel and shipping, largely due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal route for 40% of India's crude oil imports. During a parliamentary session, Modi reassured the nation of the resilience of India's economy, affirming adequate resources to navigate current trade and energy challenges. An official from the White House confirmed the Trump-Modi call but withheld further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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