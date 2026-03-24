JICA Boosts Bengaluru Metro Project with ¥102 Billion Loan
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has sanctioned a significant Official Development Assistance loan of 102,480 million Japanese Yen for Bengaluru's Metro Rail Project Phase 3 (I). Aimed at enhancing urban transport, the plan seeks to reduce congestion, promote economic growth, and mitigate environmental impacts in the bustling city.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has lent substantial support to Bengaluru's urban transit system by signing an Official Development Assistance loan worth ¥102,480 million for the Metro Rail Project Phase 3 (I). The agreement aims to develop Bengaluru's mass rapid transit infrastructure, easing traffic congestion and promoting economic growth.
The project includes constructing approximately 44.65 km of metro lines, with 31 elevated stations forming a significant loop around the city. This initiative will enhance connections to the airport and other existing lines, ultimately improving urban transport efficiency and reducing pollution levels.
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will execute the project, which aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It's expected to complete by January 2032, with key stages, including consulting service invitations and initial procurement for civil works, beginning in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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