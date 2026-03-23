Telangana Unveils Bold Urban Development and Rejuvenation Plans
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a Cabinet Sub-Committee to oversee the Musi Rejuvenation Project, vowing rehabilitation for displaced residents. Emphasizing sustainable growth, the CM detailed new infrastructure projects, including elevated corridors and Metro expansions, while committing to transparency and smart governance across Hyderabad's urban landscape.
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Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday declared the formation of a Cabinet Sub-Committee to advance the Musi Rejuvenation Project. Spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka along with other key ministers, this initiative aims to develop the Musi area while ensuring displaced residents receive adequate rehabilitation.
Speaking in the Legislative Council, Reddy assured that the government is committed to providing housing, education, and healthcare to those affected. He appealed to political parties to halt any misleading campaigns against the project, further criticizing the previous administration for their lack of progress on the initiative.
The Chief Minister unveiled several infrastructure developments, including underpass roads and multi-level parking facilities to alleviate traffic congestion in Hyderabad. Highlighting the city's historic significance and current challenges, he emphasized plans for sustainable development and economic growth, intending to reposition Hyderabad as a more livable city through smart governance practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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