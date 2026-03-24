Delhi govt allocates Rs 7,887 crore for urban development dept, Rs 5,921 crore for PWD in 2026-27 budget.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:37 IST
Delhi govt allocates Rs 7,887 crore for urban development dept, Rs 5,921 crore for PWD in 2026-27 budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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