Left Menu

Delta Suspends Congress' Special Perks Amid Government Shutdown

Delta Air Lines announced the temporary suspension of special services for Congress members due to the partial government shutdown affecting U.S. air travel. The airline cited resource constraints as the reason, as TSA employees face pay issues amid a political standoff over immigration enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:46 IST
Delta Suspends Congress' Special Perks Amid Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delta Air Lines has announced a temporary halt to special services for members of Congress amid the ongoing partial government shutdown. The airline cited the impact on resources, as the shutdown has disrupted U.S. air travel significantly.

According to Delta, while safety remains its top priority, the challenges of maintaining normal operations have escalated. As a result, lawmakers will not receive typical perks such as airport escorts or VIP treatment, though a special phone line for reservations remains accessible to them.

Travelers have been experiencing lengthy waits at airport security due to increased absenteeism among TSA employees, who have been unpaid since the funding lapse last February. President Donald Trump's decision to deploy immigration agents for crowd control has drawn criticism from TSA workers. Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, expressed frustration over the situation, urging for TSA workers to be compensated.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026