Delta Suspends Congress' Special Perks Amid Government Shutdown

Delta Air Lines has announced a temporary halt to special services for members of Congress amid the ongoing partial government shutdown. The airline cited the impact on resources, as the shutdown has disrupted U.S. air travel significantly.

According to Delta, while safety remains its top priority, the challenges of maintaining normal operations have escalated. As a result, lawmakers will not receive typical perks such as airport escorts or VIP treatment, though a special phone line for reservations remains accessible to them.

Travelers have been experiencing lengthy waits at airport security due to increased absenteeism among TSA employees, who have been unpaid since the funding lapse last February. President Donald Trump's decision to deploy immigration agents for crowd control has drawn criticism from TSA workers. Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, expressed frustration over the situation, urging for TSA workers to be compensated.