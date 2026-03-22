US Domestic News Roundup: From Airport Delays to High-Profile Legal Battles

As the partial U.S. government shutdown drags on, disruptions at major airports are anticipated to worsen, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressing concerns over increased absences among Transportation Security Administration officers. Airports like those in Atlanta and Houston are already experiencing long lines amid the ongoing budgetary stalemate.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has stepped in to offer financial relief to TSA officers by covering their paychecks during an ongoing federal funding impasse, now entering its fifth week. This benevolent gesture comes as screeners face missing another paycheck while maintaining critical airport security operations.

In unrelated legal news, a federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit involving OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who was accused by his sister of past sexual abuse. Meanwhile, United Airlines is slashing more flights in response to projected high fuel costs, even as robust travel demand permits fare increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)