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Delta Air Lines Suspends VIP Services Amid Government Shutdown

Delta Air Lines announces a suspension of special services for Congress members due to the partial government shutdown affecting U.S. air travel. This decision comes amid increasing challenges in customer service. Lawmakers lose airport escorts and upgrades, while TSA struggles with absenteeism and unpaid workforce issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:46 IST
Delta Air Lines Suspends VIP Services Amid Government Shutdown
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Delta Air Lines has announced a halt on special services for members of Congress amid the ongoing partial U.S. government shutdown, which has significantly disrupted air travel across the nation.

In a statement, Delta underscored the challenges faced due to the shutdown, which has strained their resources and impacted service delivery to not only Congress members but also regular passengers. Previously, frequent-flying lawmakers benefited from airport escorts and priority services, which the airline cited as unsustainable under current conditions.

The shutdown's ripple effects have led to increased wait times at security checkpoints as TSA agents grapple with missing paychecks, resulting in higher absenteeism rates. Delta CEO Ed Bastian voiced frustration over the political stalemate, which has left TSA workers unpaid since mid-February, urging resolution to the funding impasse.

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