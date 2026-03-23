Runway Tragedy and Immigration Tensions Disrupt U.S. Air Travel

A tragic collision at LaGuardia Airport in New York resulted in the deaths of two pilots and significant disruptions in air travel. The incident involved an Air Canada Express jet colliding with a fire truck on the runway.

The crash led to numerous flight cancellations and delays, exacerbating challenges already faced by U.S. air travel due to worker shortages and elevated fuel costs.

In a parallel strain on travel, President Trump has deployed armed immigration agents to airports to manage increasing security lines, further inflaming tensions as political negotiations over immigration policy continue to stall.

(With inputs from agencies.)