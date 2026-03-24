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Exodus at TSA: Impact of Government Shutdown on Air Travel

Since the onset of a partial government shutdown on Feb. 14, over 450 TSA officers have resigned amid lack of pay. With TSA staff shortages at U.S. airports, significant delays have ensued, prompting the deployment of over 100 immigration agents to assist with security processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:29 IST
Exodus at TSA: Impact of Government Shutdown on Air Travel
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Since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has faced the resignation of more than 450 officers, according to a report by the Homeland Security Department.

Approximately 50,000 TSA employees are continuing their work without pay, with many set to miss a second paycheck by Friday due to the ongoing shutdown.

To alleviate airport congestion, over 100 U.S. immigration agents have been deployed to 14 airports across the country, particularly where security lines have caused waits of up to three or four hours. On Monday, nearly 11% of TSA officers, equivalent to more than 3,200 workers, did not report to duty, exacerbating delays and security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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