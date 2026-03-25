Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on LPG Black Marketing: Over 12,000 Inspections Conducted

In an effort to guarantee a smooth supply chain of petroleum products and LPG, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated an extensive crackdown on black market activities. An official statement released Tuesday detailed the scale of the operation.

Since March 12, the state has conducted an impressive 12,732 inspections and raids. Among the actions taken, 16 individuals have been arrested, 25 FIRs filed against LPG distributors, and 152 people involved in illicit trading have been booked.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, a control room operates around the clock, monitoring the availability and distribution. An additional 20% allocation of commercial gas cylinders, effective March 23, was authorized by the central government, further solidifying the market's supply chain.