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Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on LPG Black Marketing: Over 12,000 Inspections Conducted

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken significant steps to ensure the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and LPG in the state. With over 12,000 inspections carried out since March 12, several arrests and enforcement actions have been made against those involved in black marketing and distribution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on LPG Black Marketing: Over 12,000 Inspections Conducted
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In an effort to guarantee a smooth supply chain of petroleum products and LPG, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated an extensive crackdown on black market activities. An official statement released Tuesday detailed the scale of the operation.

Since March 12, the state has conducted an impressive 12,732 inspections and raids. Among the actions taken, 16 individuals have been arrested, 25 FIRs filed against LPG distributors, and 152 people involved in illicit trading have been booked.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, a control room operates around the clock, monitoring the availability and distribution. An additional 20% allocation of commercial gas cylinders, effective March 23, was authorized by the central government, further solidifying the market's supply chain.

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