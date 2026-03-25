Fatal Collision at LaGuardia: NTSB Probes System Failure

A collision between an Air Canada Express jet and a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport has resulted in the tragic deaths of two pilots. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating why the airport's surface detection system, ASDE-X, failed to alert controllers to the impending collision.

The collision occurred on Sunday night when a firetruck crossed the runway just seconds before the Air Canada flight landed. The truck was en route to assist another aircraft reporting an emergency. According to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, the truck's lack of a transponder contributed to the failure of the detection system to generate an alert.

The investigation will scrutinize communication between controllers, the landing aircraft, and the vehicles involved. The incident has raised questions about the staffing and workload of controllers at LaGuardia, with some suggesting that distractions may have played a role in the deadly crash.