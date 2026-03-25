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Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Midnight Motorcycle Crash

Three people lost their lives, including a married couple, and two others were injured in a head-on motorcycle collision in Karma area. The tragic incident took place late Tuesday near Kekrahi village, resulting in the immediate deaths of Jai Singh and Sarita Singh, with another victim succumbing at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:04 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Midnight Motorcycle Crash
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  • India

A tragic overnight collision between two motorcycles claimed three lives, including a married couple, and left two others injured on the Mirzapur-Robertsganj road in Karma area.

The fatal accident happened late Tuesday night near Kekrahi village. Jai Singh, 49, and his wife Sarita Singh, 48, both from Jaunpur, were riding one motorcycle when it collided with another coming from the opposite direction.

The couple died instantly, while Chandu, aged 20 and a resident of Karma, succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital. The other two injured remain hospitalized as police send the deceased's bodies for post-mortem and continue their legal proceedings.

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