Kim Jong Un and Lukashenko Strengthen Ties Amid Global Isolation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang on Wednesday, underscoring their alliance with an impressive ceremony featuring a cavalry and 21-gun salute. This meeting reinforces both nations' strong ties with Russia amidst ongoing global isolation.

Lukashenko, accompanied by his foreign minister, plans to sign a friendship treaty with North Korea during his two-day stay, aiming to increase cooperation in sectors like food and pharmaceuticals despite current modest trade. However, exiled opposition voices criticize the summit as a mere show of solidarity without substantial benefits.

Both North Korea and Belarus have endured years of economic sanctions, with North Korea under U.N. sanctions for its nuclear activities and Belarus facing Western sanctions for human rights issues and support for Russia. Nevertheless, Kim and Lukashenko's meeting reflects their quest for supportive allies, while the U.S. begins to ease sanctions on Belarus amid renewed dialogue.