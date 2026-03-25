Tragic Loss: 12-Year-Old Abducted and Murdered in Jharkhand

A harrowing incident has unfolded in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, where a 12-year-old girl was abducted and murdered by unidentified individuals. The gruesome act has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The young victim was last seen participating in a 'Mangla Julus' procession on Tuesday evening, marking the lead-up to the Ram Navami festival. The following day, villagers discovered her lifeless body near a school, prompting an immediate police response and a forensic examination of the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was brutally murdered with stones, specifically targeting her face and genital area, suggesting a heinous crime of sexual violence. Police have launched a full-scale investigation, though no arrests have been made. The incident underscores pressing concerns about safety and justice in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)