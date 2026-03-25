Maharashtra Tightens Laws: Amendments to Protect Victims Underway
The Maharashtra legislative council has passed the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2026, adding provisions to protect acid attack victims and ensure jail terms for digital sexual harassment. These amendments address gaps in existing laws to safeguard women and uphold justice in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra legislative council has unanimously passed the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2026. This crucial amendment seeks to protect the identities of acid attack victims and impose strict jail terms for digital sexual overtures.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to address gaps in women's safety laws. Initially passed in 2020, the Shakti Bill was sent back by the President as the Centre planned a similar nationwide law.
Following a committee's recommendations, two key provisions were introduced to the amendment. These include protecting acid attack victims' identities and criminalizing online sexual harassment to ensure justice and safety for women in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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