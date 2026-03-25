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Absolut Creative Commune Returns: Celebrating Art in a 'Born Colourless' World

Absolut Creative Commune, known for fostering bold artistic expression, unveils its fourth edition themed 'Born Colourless.' Curated by Spryk, it gathers diverse Indian visual artists, emphasizing diverse creative voices and celebrating freedom through immersive 3D environments, clay animation, and podcasts revealing artists' processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:29 IST
Absolut Creative Commune Returns: Celebrating Art in a 'Born Colourless' World
Absolut Creative Commune Returns with Its Fourth Edition Celebrating Contemporary Indian Visual Art. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Absolut Creative Commune, a leading platform for bold self-expression and avant-garde visual art, has returned for its highly-anticipated fourth edition. Titled 'Born Colourless,' this year's theme is curated by acclaimed multidisciplinary artist Spryk, inviting artists to delve into diverse perspectives and creative voices.

In an era where generative AI simplifies visual creation, the Commune highlights the intricate artistic process, celebrating the meticulous skill and intention behind art. Through an array of media such as clay animation, hand-drawn illustrations, and complex 3D environments, it showcases the vibrant spectrum of contemporary Indian visual art. Featured artists, such as Era Namjoshi and Akshita Sinha, represent varied regional and disciplinary backgrounds, fostering an inclusive artistic dialogue.

In an innovative first, the platform introduces a podcast series featuring conversations with the artists, providing insights into their creative journeys. Marketing Senior Director Pulkith Modi emphasizes Absolut's ongoing commitment to supporting Indian visual artists, focused on craft and cultural nuance. Curator Spryk views the theme as a canvas for exploring endless experiences, celebrating India's rich diversity. This cultural initiative underscores Absolut's dedication to artistic freedom, highlighting diverse Indian talent on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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