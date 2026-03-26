Mexico is standing firm against U.S. pressure as President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her decision to continue hiring Cuban doctors. In a morning press briefing on Wednesday, Sheinbaum endorsed the bilateral agreement, praising its benefits to Mexico, where Cuban medical expertise is crucial.

Despite mounting criticism from the U.S., which labels Cuba's medical deployments as 'forced labor' and 'human trafficking', Mexico values these missions, especially for filling healthcare gaps in remote rural regions. Cuba's doctors, known for their skills with limited resources, have been pivotal during the COVID-19 pandemic and in regions lacking infrastructure.

As Latin American countries capitulate to U.S. demands by sending Cuban doctors home, Sheinbaum's stance reflects Mexico's longstanding supportive relationship with Cuba. Historically a defender of Cuba, Mexico has altered its aid strategies under U.S. duress but continues to find ways to aid the island nation.