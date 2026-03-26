Left Menu

Mexico Upholds Cuban Doctor Contracts Amid U.S. Pressure

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico is maintaining the country's agreement to employ Cuban doctors, despite significant U.S. pressure to end such partnerships. While the U.S. has heavily criticized Cuba's medical missions, citing them as 'forced labor', Sheinbaum emphasizes their vital role in addressing Mexico's healthcare needs, particularly in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 26-03-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 01:01 IST
Mexico Upholds Cuban Doctor Contracts Amid U.S. Pressure
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico is standing firm against U.S. pressure as President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her decision to continue hiring Cuban doctors. In a morning press briefing on Wednesday, Sheinbaum endorsed the bilateral agreement, praising its benefits to Mexico, where Cuban medical expertise is crucial.

Despite mounting criticism from the U.S., which labels Cuba's medical deployments as 'forced labor' and 'human trafficking', Mexico values these missions, especially for filling healthcare gaps in remote rural regions. Cuba's doctors, known for their skills with limited resources, have been pivotal during the COVID-19 pandemic and in regions lacking infrastructure.

As Latin American countries capitulate to U.S. demands by sending Cuban doctors home, Sheinbaum's stance reflects Mexico's longstanding supportive relationship with Cuba. Historically a defender of Cuba, Mexico has altered its aid strategies under U.S. duress but continues to find ways to aid the island nation.

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026