Olmeca Crisis: Deadly Refinery Fire and Oil Spill Threaten Mexican Ecosystems

On March 17, an explosion at the Olmeca refinery, owned by Pemex, sparked concerns after a distant flash of light lit up the sky, alarming residents and causing a deadly fire. Guillermo Risso, community council president of Puerto Ceiba, reported immediate flames at the site.

The fire resulted from oil-laden water overflow from the refinery, killing five people when it was ignited by a passing vehicle. By Sunday, Pemex stated it had cleaned 549 cubic meters of fossil fuels in critical areas around the refinery, implementing containment along the surrounding waterways.

Fishermen around the affected areas are facing devastating impacts on their livelihood, as authorities investigate this latest spill. The Olmeca refinery, part of Mexico's strategy to boost domestic refining, has struggled with production issues amid rising environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)