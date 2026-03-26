Diplomatic Dance: Pakistan's Role in U.S.-Iran-Israel Triangle

In an unexpected diplomatic move, Israel has taken Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf off its list of targets. The decision came after Pakistan reportedly intervened, urging Washington to persuade Israel to hold off, according to a Pakistani source familiar with the discussions.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the pause on targeting these Iranian officials is temporary, slated to last several days, as talks of peace surface. Pakistan, alongside Egypt and Turkey, is playing a critical mediating role between Tehran and Washington, aiming to end the ongoing Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran is considering a 15-point U.S. proposal delivered via Pakistan that aims to curb its nuclear and missile programs. Despite the diplomatic flurry, Iran's stance remains firm, with Tehran showing no intention of engaging in talks to resolve the conflict, as highlighted by Araqchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)