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India's Gold Sector: A Shift Towards Investment and Global Influence

India's gold industry is undergoing significant changes, moving from consumption-led demand to investment-driven interest. A report by ICRA and ASSOCHAM highlights the need to reduce import reliance, enhance gold monetization, and leverage technology for better governance. The long-term vision is for India to become a global gold hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:37 IST
India's Gold Sector: A Shift Towards Investment and Global Influence
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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India's gold sector is experiencing a pivotal shift from a consumption-heavy model to one driven by investment demands. A collaborative report by ICRA and ASSOCHAM underscores India's dependence on imports due to minimal domestic mining. To mitigate this reliance, the report suggests prioritizing organized refining and recycling efforts.

The report also calls for a revamp of the Gold Monetisation Scheme, which has struggled to gain traction since launching. Behavioral and cultural barriers limit consumer engagement, especially with sentimental jewelry in the picture. The report proposes simplifying the scheme, enhancing communication on benefits, and involving reputable jewellers as intermediaries to improve participation.

The financialization of gold is evident in the surge of gold loans, bolstered by clear regulations and improved purity standards boosting lender confidence. The Reserve Bank of India's recent guidelines on valuation, transparency, and borrower protection are seen as significant steps forward. The sector is encouraged to adopt technologies like blockchain for enhanced traceability and efficiency.

Looking ahead, the sector aims to solidify India's position as a global leader in gold refining, trading, and price discovery. By aligning domestic standards with international norms and boosting export-oriented products, India aspires to transition from a price-taking market to one with substantial influence on global gold dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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