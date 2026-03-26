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Fuel Surplus in Assam Amid Panic Buying

The Assam government announced a substantial surplus of petrol and diesel, despite ongoing panic buying across the state. The state's four refineries produce significantly more fuel than is consumed locally, resulting in a monthly surplus. Authorities issued strict instructions against selling loose fuel, warning of severe penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:03 IST
Fuel Surplus in Assam Amid Panic Buying
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The Assam government has confirmed a substantial surplus of petrol and diesel in the state, even as panic buying continues for the second consecutive day. According to the chief secretary's office, only 27% of the fuel produced at the state's four refineries is consumed locally, leaving a 73% surplus.

Monthly production figures are substantial, with refineries including Numaligarh Refinery Ltd producing 168,000 metric tonnes of petrol and 403,000 metric tonnes of diesel, yet the state's monthly consumption stands at just 63,000 metric tonnes of petrol and 92,000 metric tonnes of diesel, thereby generating a substantial surplus.

Authorities have issued stern warnings against selling fuel in loose containers. Violators face potential criminal charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Petroleum Act, 1934, and the Explosives Act, 1884. Despite the surplus, queues form at petrol stations statewide, prompting measures to regulate sales per vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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